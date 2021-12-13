Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) to Hold

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of BWMN traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.84. 68,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50. Bowman Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $19.85.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter worth about $834,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $807,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,217,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter worth $10,201,000. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

