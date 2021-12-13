Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) to Hold

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on REMYY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rémy Cointreau currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

OTCMKTS REMYY opened at $22.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.76. Rémy Cointreau has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

