Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) to Hold

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spruce Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy which are in clinical stage. Spruce Biosciences Inc. is based in Daly City, California. “

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

SPRB has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink cut shares of Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Friday. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered shares of Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

NASDAQ:SPRB opened at $2.52 on Friday. Spruce Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a current ratio of 10.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.46.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.08. On average, research analysts forecast that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPRB. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,730,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Spruce Biosciences by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 181,003 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in Spruce Biosciences by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,222,000 after buying an additional 153,042 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Spruce Biosciences by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 88,298 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spruce Biosciences (SPRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.