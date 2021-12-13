Zacks Investment Research Lowers ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aditx Therapeutics Inc. is a life sciences company. It engages in developing biotechnologies specifically focused on health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming. Aditx Therapeutics Inc. is based in LOMA LINDA, CA. “

Shares of ADiTx Therapeutics stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. ADiTx Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $6.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics by 12.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,229 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ADiTx Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 28,058 shares during the period. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $995,000. 16.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADiTx Therapeutics

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

