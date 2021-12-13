Zacks Investment Research Lowers U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. “

USAU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on U.S. Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $15.50) on shares of U.S. Gold in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

U.S. Gold stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. U.S. Gold has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $17.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.44. The company has a market cap of $69.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.72.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Gold will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 2,572.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in U.S. Gold by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $568,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Gold by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

