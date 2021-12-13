Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) to Buy

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is a financial services group. It provides a comprehensive range of financial services and products ranging from traditional banking services, such as making loans and taking deposits, to pension and severance fund management. The company also provides general purpose loans, foreign exchange services, documentation services, guarantees, auto financing, payroll loans, and credit cards, as well as various deposit and basic treasury products. It provides fiduciary services; merchandise storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, and merchandise distribution; brokerage services, fund management, portfolio management, securities management, and capital markets consulting services; and investment banking, treasury, and private banking services. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. is based in Bogotá, Colombia. “

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Separately, Grupo Santander cut Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of AVAL stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $5.32. The stock had a trading volume of 59,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,307. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 14.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 158,334 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the third quarter valued at $2,193,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the third quarter valued at $1,688,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 14.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 117,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 15,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the second quarter valued at $565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (AVAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.