Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) to “Buy”

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.62% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors and makeup sponges; kits; and other products. Its brand portfolio includes Perfect Diary, Little Ondine and Abby’s Choice. Yatsen Holding Limited is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Shares of YSG stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. Yatsen has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 35.40% and a negative net margin of 41.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yatsen will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Yatsen by 422.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Yatsen by 71.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Yatsen in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Yatsen in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

