Zero (ZER) Market Cap Reaches $1.34 Million

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 13th. One Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $13,362.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.25 or 0.00314746 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00087359 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.63 or 0.00126593 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003280 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,824,163 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.