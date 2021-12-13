ZKSwap (ZKS) Trading Down 16.6% Over Last 7 Days

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 13th. One ZKSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $67.25 million and approximately $6.71 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00056095 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,754.70 or 0.07971377 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,933.46 or 0.99641478 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00076233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00053164 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002649 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap’s launch date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

