ZUM TOKEN Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. During the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $368,126.22 and $175.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.60 or 0.00386611 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000147 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 70,329,599,338 coins and its circulating supply is 16,669,046,503 coins. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.