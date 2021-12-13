ZW Data Action Technologies (CNET) & Its Rivals Critical Analysis

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ: CNET) is one of 104 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare ZW Data Action Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get ZW Data Action Technologies alerts:

This table compares ZW Data Action Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZW Data Action Technologies -4.75% -11.67% -6.68% ZW Data Action Technologies Competitors -8.92% -7.86% -2.40%

ZW Data Action Technologies has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZW Data Action Technologies’ peers have a beta of 1.31, meaning that their average stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ZW Data Action Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZW Data Action Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A ZW Data Action Technologies Competitors 954 3955 8299 272 2.59

As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 18.60%. Given ZW Data Action Technologies’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ZW Data Action Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ZW Data Action Technologies and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ZW Data Action Technologies $38.41 million -$5.22 million -16.85 ZW Data Action Technologies Competitors $6.27 billion $1.32 billion -0.79

ZW Data Action Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than ZW Data Action Technologies. ZW Data Action Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.8% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.4% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ZW Data Action Technologies peers beat ZW Data Action Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc. engages in providing advertising, precision marketing, online to offline sales channel expansion and the related data services to small and medium enterprises. Its services include precision marketing, data analysis, member point’s management and other value added services. The firm operates through the following segments: Internet Advertising and Data Services; Ecommerce O2O Advertising and Marketing Services; Blockchain technology; and Corporate. The company was founded by Han Dong Cheng and Zhi Ge Zhang in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.