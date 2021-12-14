$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) will announce earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for OLO’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OLO will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OLO.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.33 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:OLO traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.84. 62,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,208. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.56. OLO has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

In other OLO news, insider Nithya B. Das sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $55,420.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 22,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $615,781.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 998,028 shares of company stock valued at $28,706,440 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of OLO by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OLO (OLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.