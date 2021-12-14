-$0.03 EPS Expected for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). OrganiGram posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 11th.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.02). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OrganiGram.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OGI. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $5.50 to $5.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.99.

NASDAQ OGI traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,387,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,828,326. The company has a market capitalization of $539.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $6.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGI. Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

