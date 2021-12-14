-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) to post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Conformis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.08). Conformis reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conformis will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Conformis.

Get Conformis alerts:

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $14.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 million. Conformis had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on CFMS. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Conformis from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conformis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Conformis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 49,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $59,943.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFMS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Conformis by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 71,622 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Conformis in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Conformis by 657.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25,418 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Conformis in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Conformis by 16.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 110,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 15,550 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CFMS traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.72. 8,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,546,073. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 8.11. Conformis has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.96. The company has a market cap of $133.82 million, a P/E ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Conformis Company Profile

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conformis (CFMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.