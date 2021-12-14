-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Yext’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.08). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Yext.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Yext’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on YEXT shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.60. Yext has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $20.23. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.44.

In other Yext news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $320,141.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 8,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $101,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,329 shares of company stock worth $726,780. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Yext by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,144,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,793,000 after acquiring an additional 646,612 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Yext by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 17,812 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yext by 395.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 47,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yext (YEXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.