$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) will report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Osisko Gold Royalties reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Osisko Gold Royalties.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

Shares of OR stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $11.20. 711,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,005. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1,121.12, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.74. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.0441 dividend. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 1,701.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter worth about $740,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 4.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 16,696 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.0% during the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,024,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,041,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 121.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 12,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

