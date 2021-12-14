-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) will report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Entera Bio’s earnings. Entera Bio also reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entera Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.77). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.61) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Entera Bio.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 118.06% and a negative net margin of 3,086.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENTX shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Entera Bio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entera Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Entera Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entera Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Entera Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,071,000. Finally, Knoll Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Entera Bio by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,856,000 after purchasing an additional 692,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

ENTX stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $3.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,228. Entera Bio has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $72.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.57.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

