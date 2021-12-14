$0.11 EPS Expected for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors posted earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 121.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($1.08). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $135.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.31 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 39.63%. The company’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS.

FTAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

Shares of FTAI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,556. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average of $27.63. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,033,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,600,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,614,000. Cushing Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,426,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,653,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,059,000. 68.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

