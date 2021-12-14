-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) to report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BioLineRx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). BioLineRx posted earnings per share of ($0.61) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLineRx will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.46). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BioLineRx.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01.

BioLineRx stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. BioLineRx has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $6.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioLineRx in the third quarter worth $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioLineRx in the second quarter worth $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BioLineRx in the first quarter worth $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BioLineRx in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BioLineRx by 212.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 21,763 shares in the last quarter. 3.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

Read More: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioLineRx (BLRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.