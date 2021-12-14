$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) to post $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lantheus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.17. Lantheus reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.13 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LNTH shares. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

NASDAQ:LNTH traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,016. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average of $26.01. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $31.60.

In related news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $54,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $29,447.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,683 shares of company stock worth $626,113 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lantheus by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,831,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $299,390,000 after acquiring an additional 97,478 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,382,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $121,125,000 after buying an additional 61,871 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,978,498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,488,000 after buying an additional 588,392 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 46,886.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,631,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,570,000 after buying an additional 2,625,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,156,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,372,000 after buying an additional 27,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

