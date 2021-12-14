-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) to announce ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.17). Viking Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

VKTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 47,695.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

VKTX traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $4.74. 1,244,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,484. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.99. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.69.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

