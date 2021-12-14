-$0.23 EPS Expected for Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the highest is $0.52. Jounce Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 126.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($0.83). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($0.82). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jounce Therapeutics.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.73) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,900,000 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $15,922,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNCE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 77.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 184.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,310. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average of $7.18. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $363.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.