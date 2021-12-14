-$0.23 EPS Expected for Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the highest is $0.52. Jounce Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 126.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($0.83). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($0.82). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.73) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,900,000 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $15,922,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNCE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 77.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 184.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,310. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average of $7.18. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $363.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.