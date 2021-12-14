$0.43 EPS Expected for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. First Bank posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. First Bank had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $22.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of FRBA stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. First Bank has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.02. The company has a market capitalization of $269.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from First Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Bank by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after acquiring an additional 36,746 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Bank by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after acquiring an additional 20,525 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Bank by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 299,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Bank by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000.

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

