$0.48 EPS Expected for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Macerich’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.51. Macerich posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macerich will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Macerich.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.58 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. Macerich’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.96.

NYSE:MAC traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,520,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,322,066. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -14.90, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Macerich has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $25.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.63%.

In other Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $54,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $354,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Macerich (MAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.