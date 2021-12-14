$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) will report $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. TowneBank reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $170.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.02 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 30.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of TOWN stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $30.91. The company had a trading volume of 38,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,947. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $34.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOWN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 423.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 33.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in TowneBank in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 1,089.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 97.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

