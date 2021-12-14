$0.71 EPS Expected for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) will report $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty Two analysts have provided estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Workday posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $4.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.11.

WDAY traded down $7.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,726,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,554. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,037.56, a PEG ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $279.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.41. Workday has a 52-week low of $217.60 and a 52-week high of $307.81.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.48, for a total value of $686,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,106,018.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 625,517 shares of company stock worth $162,682,147 over the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,592,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,767,630,000 after acquiring an additional 267,666 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,242,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,502 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $977,574,000 after acquiring an additional 448,283 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,941,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,945,000 after acquiring an additional 127,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,649,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,442,000 after acquiring an additional 188,937 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

