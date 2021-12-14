$0.82 EPS Expected for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) will report $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Lease’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.75. Air Lease reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $5.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. Air Lease had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $524.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $43.19 on Friday. Air Lease has a one year low of $36.52 and a one year high of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 19.63%.

In related news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $710,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Air Lease by 72.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the third quarter worth $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Air Lease by 85.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Lease by 3,783.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Air Lease in the second quarter worth $67,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

