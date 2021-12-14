$1.25 EPS Expected for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) will report earnings of $1.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for WD-40’s earnings. WD-40 reported earnings of $1.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full-year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WD-40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.63). WD-40 had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The firm had revenue of $115.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WDFC shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

In other news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $746,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 11,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $240.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $230.07 and its 200-day moving average is $238.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50 and a beta of -0.23. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $333.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

About WD-40

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

