$1.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) to post sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.55 billion and the lowest is $1.30 billion. Restaurant Brands International posted sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year sales of $5.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $6.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $58.51 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $71.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.60%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,975,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,397,000 after acquiring an additional 215,517 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 8.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,440,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $393,950,000 after acquiring an additional 501,496 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 27.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,136,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $395,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,519 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,680,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,795,000 after buying an additional 798,708 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,781,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,612,000 after buying an additional 105,674 shares in the last quarter.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

