$1.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will post $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.86 and the highest is $2.08. Jack in the Box reported earnings per share of $2.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year earnings of $6.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $8.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

JACK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush cut Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.72.

NASDAQ:JACK traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.60. 16,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,874. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.32. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $77.13 and a one year high of $124.53. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 261,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,491,000 after acquiring an additional 18,166 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 225.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 96,534 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

