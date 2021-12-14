-$1.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to report earnings per share of ($1.98) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.38) and the lowest is ($2.65). PTC Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.01) to ($6.79). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($4.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.07) to ($3.12). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 169.13% and a negative net margin of 92.43%. The company’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.07. The company had a trading volume of 354,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,756. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $70.82.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 273.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

