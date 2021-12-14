$106.79 Million in Sales Expected for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) to report sales of $106.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $104.40 million to $109.98 million. Summit Hotel Properties posted sales of $48.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year sales of $361.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $357.40 million to $365.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $551.34 million, with estimates ranging from $516.67 million to $637.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 32.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INN. Citigroup downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Shares of NYSE INN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.17. 5,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,115. Summit Hotel Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.73.

In other news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $68,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 8.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 24.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

