114,738 Shares in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Purchased by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 114,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,514,000. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,295,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 141.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 35,203 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 288,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 16,986 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.03. 213,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,596. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.16. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $57.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.