$151.03 Million in Sales Expected for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) will report sales of $151.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trustmark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $149.60 million and the highest is $152.80 million. Trustmark reported sales of $180.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year sales of $644.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $640.20 million to $652.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $619.20 million, with estimates ranging from $610.50 million to $632.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Trustmark had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th.

Trustmark stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.00. 503,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,230. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trustmark has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $36.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

In other news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $48,535.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Trustmark by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,972,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,816 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,760,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,436,000 after acquiring an additional 27,303 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,175,000 after acquiring an additional 145,668 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,401,000 after acquiring an additional 48,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,246,000 after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares during the last quarter. 62.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

