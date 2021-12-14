$194.62 Million in Sales Expected for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to announce sales of $194.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $177.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $211.33 million. Hecla Mining posted sales of $188.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full-year sales of $827.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800.30 million to $849.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $917.15 million, with estimates ranging from $813.20 million to $999.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.65 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Roth Capital began coverage on Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

NYSE HL traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $4.86. 258,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,348,211. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 2.17. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $9.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Hecla Mining by 162.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth $55,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in Hecla Mining by 32.8% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

Earnings History and Estimates for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

