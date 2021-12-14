-$2.03 EPS Expected for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) will announce earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.27) and the highest is ($1.80). Hawaiian reported earnings of ($3.71) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of ($8.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.44) to ($7.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.34. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 17.16% and a negative return on equity of 79.33%. The business had revenue of $180.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.76) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 137.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HA. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hawaiian by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Hawaiian by 22.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Hawaiian by 5.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,333,000 after purchasing an additional 20,710 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 8.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $16.84 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.64. The company has a market cap of $942.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.13.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

