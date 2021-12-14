2,368 Shares in N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of N-able in the third quarter worth approximately $462,000. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NABL. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of N-able in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of N-able in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

NABL opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.64. N-able Inc has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.74 million. As a group, research analysts predict that N-able Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

N-able Profile

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

