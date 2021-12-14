$3.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Facebook’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.52 to $4.21. Facebook reported earnings per share of $3.88 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Facebook will report full year earnings of $13.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.64 to $14.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $13.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.28 to $16.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Facebook.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC raised Facebook from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.86, for a total transaction of $28,358,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,422,638 shares of company stock worth $482,446,187. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Facebook by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,057,589,000 after purchasing an additional 319,155 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Facebook by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,709,316,000 after purchasing an additional 173,316 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Facebook by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,717,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,439 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,427,580,000 after buying an additional 865,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $334.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.38. Facebook has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $930.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Facebook (FB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.