$30.70 Million in Sales Expected for Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) to report $30.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.20 million and the highest is $31.20 million. Guaranty Bancshares posted sales of $30.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will report full year sales of $121.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120.20 million to $121.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $122.10 million, with estimates ranging from $120.30 million to $123.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Guaranty Bancshares.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 31.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNTY. Raymond James upped their target price on Guaranty Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In related news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $71,920.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 6,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $232,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

GNTY opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $447.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.53. Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $27.23 and a one year high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.75%.

Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

