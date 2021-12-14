4,100 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Acquired by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.0% in the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 9.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 4.7% in the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock opened at $60.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $37.39 and a one year high of $66.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.10 and a 200 day moving average of $57.33.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.88%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.10.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

