4,116 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Bought by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other HCA Healthcare news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 9,353 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,338,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,886 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.35.

NYSE HCA traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.62. 8,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,033. The company has a market capitalization of $76.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.43 and a 12-month high of $263.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.