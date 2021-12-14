45,261 Shares in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Purchased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 45,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. 22.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE USAC opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.68. USA Compression Partners LP has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.86 and a beta of 2.06.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.09%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -477.27%.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.