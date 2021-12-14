4,554 Shares in Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KLTR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaltura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Kaltura from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Kaltura from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.69.

Kaltura stock opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.45. Kaltura Inc has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $42.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.29 million. Analysts forecast that Kaltura Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

