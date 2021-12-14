$46.80 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) will report $46.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.70 million to $46.90 million. U.S. Well Services reported sales of $48.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full-year sales of $256.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $254.70 million to $258.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $333.00 million, with estimates ranging from $309.80 million to $356.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ USWS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,182. U.S. Well Services has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.66.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the first quarter worth $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Well Services by 23.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares during the period.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

