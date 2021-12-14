$5.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $5.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Anthem’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.99 and the highest is $5.68. Anthem reported earnings of $2.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 101.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year earnings of $25.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.85 to $26.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $28.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.25 to $29.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Anthem.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANTM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.10.

Shares of ANTM stock traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $432.41. The stock had a trading volume of 14,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,847. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $414.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.91. Anthem has a 52-week low of $286.04 and a 52-week high of $439.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 11.1% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.5% in the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.6% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.9% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 6.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anthem (ANTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.