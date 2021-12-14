5,307 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 240.0% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 69.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FUTY opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.97. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12-month low of $37.91 and a 12-month high of $45.46.

