$732.61 Million in Sales Expected for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) will post sales of $732.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SkyWest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $700.00 million and the highest is $765.21 million. SkyWest reported sales of $589.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full-year sales of $2.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. SkyWest had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $744.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SKYW shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,492. SkyWest has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $61.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.06.

In other SkyWest news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $689,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SkyWest by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,553,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,210,000 after buying an additional 198,483 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,510,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in SkyWest by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,350,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,289,000 after buying an additional 262,503 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SkyWest by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,595,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,080,000 after buying an additional 128,484 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in SkyWest by 16.6% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,403,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,499,000 after purchasing an additional 342,740 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

