950 Shares in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Bought by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank bought a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Zscaler by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,347 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,281,000 after acquiring an additional 364,284 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 623,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,794,000 after acquiring an additional 247,542 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Zscaler by 3,359.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 152,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,936,000 after acquiring an additional 148,034 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Zscaler from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.46.

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total value of $40,894,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.32, for a total value of $546,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 374,329 shares of company stock worth $103,355,301. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $308.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $317.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.18. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The company had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

