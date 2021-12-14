AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. Sells 1,000 Shares

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $80,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AAON traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.81. The stock had a trading volume of 133,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,346. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $83.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.45 and its 200 day moving average is $68.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.91 and a beta of 0.56.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). AAON had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAON. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in AAON during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in AAON during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in AAON during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AAON by 12.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AAON

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.