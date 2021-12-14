Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383,526 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.8% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $45,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,844,584 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,139,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,670 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,745,046 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,317,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,298 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,488,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,054,988,000 after acquiring an additional 454,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT opened at $135.96 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $137.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.84.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,489 shares of company stock worth $2,916,829. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.73.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

